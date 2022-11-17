LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The remains of a man and his 91-year-old mother were found in a Lower East Side apartment, police said Thursday.

Police performed a wellness check at the Rivington Street apartment on Wednesday night and found the bodies, officials said. Investigators believe the 56-year-old son died first.

The son was found on the ground with a pillow under his head, sources said. His body was badly decomposed.

No criminality is suspected in their deaths. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death for both victims. Police have not yet publicly identified the victims. It’s unclear when the victims died.