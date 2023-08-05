MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was allegedly threatening a family member inside a Roosevelt Island apartment building on Friday night.

Officers responded to several 911 calls at 540 Main Street of a 21-year-old allegedly threatening to harm a family member with a knife around 11:30 p.m., police officials said.

Police officials said one of the callers was a relative who was inside the location at the time of the incident. The caller said the man was off his medication and under the influence of marijuana, according to police.

The incident was captured on body camera footage which showed the suspect coming out of one of the apartment’s elevators swinging a knife at one of the officers. Police tried to deploy a Taser before shooting the suspect. First responders transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and no officers or civilians were injured during the incident, police said.