MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An attempted traffic stop led to a police pursuit Sunday night in Manhattan.

Around 7:15 p.m., police said officers attempted to pull over a white Jeep on 34th Street and Fifth Avenue for having stolen plates.

The driver continued, reportedly hitting three to four cars on 34th Street and Second Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing the car drive down Second Avenue at a high rate of speed and ignoring red lights.

The Jeep eventually crashed into scaffolding on Second Avenue between 13th and 14th Streets in the East Village. Right before crashing, the driver also hit a parked car and a 26-year-old bicyclist, causing head, neck, and leg injuries. He is expected to survive.

Jose Gutierrez, an employee at a nearby restaurant, said he was working when his car was smashed.

“I’m just said that without doing anything wrong, I got hit, and now I don’t have a car,” Gutierrez said.

Noah Wartels heard the impact of the crash.

“You heard the tires kind of swerve first,” said Wartels. “Then almost soon after, you heard the scaffolding come down… pretty insane.”

Police said a 21-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are in police custody. Charges are pending.