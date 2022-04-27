LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who allegedly killed his infant daughter in Manhattan was arrested by police, according to officials.

The baby, who was 3 months old, was unconscious, unresponsive and had trauma to her head when she was taken to a hospital Monday morning, authorities said. She was pronounced dead and police were called to the hospital for an investigation.

The father, Ceferino Sanchez, was charged after police found that the baby was injured inside her home in the vicinity of Madison and Jackson streets, authorities said. Sanchez, 34, was charged with murder, assault, manslaughter and reckless assault on a child.