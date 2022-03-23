HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said.

Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night.

Davis allegedly came up behind the woman on West 123rd Street and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground, police said. He allegedly repeatedly kicked the woman, then dragged her between two parked vehicles, undressed her and attempted to rape her.

The woman suffered severe head trauma. She remained in critical condition at the hospital on Sunday. Her condition was not immediately clear on Wednesday.