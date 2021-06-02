Police breakout buzzsaw after protesters chain themselves together in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police used a buzzsaw to unchain and arrest protesters who blocked traffic in Manhattan on Wednesday, video from the scene showed.

Several dozen protesters gathered along Broadway outside the New York State Legislature’s office near City Hall in Lower Manhattan around 10:30 a.m.

Demonstrators were calling on state lawmakers to pass the Build Public Renewables Act, which would require the New York power authority to provide only renewable energy and power to customers.

During the protest, at least six demonstrators sat in the road and linked their arms using what appeared to be homemade contraptions made of metal fencing, cardboard, duct tape and other materials. The contraptions had sayings such as “public power” painted on the outside.

A police officer uses a buzzsaw to unchain protesters blocking traffic on Broadway near City Hall in Lower Manhattan on June 2, 2021. (Credit: Russell Midori/PIX11)

Police warned the protesters over a loudspeaker that they would be arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct if they continued to block traffic. Officers then moved in to make arrests, but they were slowed down by the contraptions linking the protesters together.

The NYPD brought in a buzzsaw to cut through the contraptions and arrested the protesters, video showed.

Police did not have a total number of arrests and charges, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

