GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police have arrested the alleged knife-wielding suspect behind a Sunday Manhattan subway station attack, NYPD said Thursday.

Around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, a man and a group of three men “made incidental physical contact,” which turned into a dispute, as they passed through a stairway inside the West 4th Street/Washington Square station, video shared by the police shows. One of the men from the group threw a beverage can at the solitary man, who brandished a knife at the group and slashed the left hand of the can thrower.

WATCH: A man slashed another man’s hand during a Manhattan subway station dispute. pic.twitter.com/0SPCPtgrik — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 4, 2022

The suspect fled on a northbound A or C train, police said. Authorities reported the victim was treated at the scene by EMS and was in stable condition.

Officials have identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old Gabrian Hidalgo. He has been arrested on charges of second-degree assault.