HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old in a Harlem shooting last year was arrested, officials said Monday.

On July 26, 2021, police found Matthew Sumpter with a gunshot wound to the torso near the corner of West 141st Street and Eighth Avenue, according to authorities. The victim was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation found that 20-year-old Paul Johnson allegedly shot the victim, police said. Johnson was charged with murder and reckless endangerment.