A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed on a subway train in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan on July 9, 2022. (PIX11)

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect on murder charges on Sunday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in a Manhattan subway station.

The teen has not been named. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The teen is accused of fatally stabbing 14-year-old Ethan Reyes on the northbound no. 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Reyes, a Yonkers resident, was stabbed in the stomach. Police recovered a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the stabbing.