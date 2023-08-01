NEW YORK (PIX11) — You don’t usually see police officers and a Barbie bounce house in the same place, but the National Night Out is different.

“It just helps us bond with the police one-on-one,” said Aissatou Mbaye, who attended the National Night Out in Harlem. “They’re just like us. And they have fun. They’re not always serious.”

More than 70 spots across New York City celebrated the National Night Out Against Crime, a coast-to-coast campaign to strengthen the bond between police and the community.

“In a community like this, to have events like this and to know that you can come out and there isn’t going to be a shooting and you’re going to be safe – that’s huge,” said Tarik Sheppard, Deputy Inspector and Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s 28th Precinct.

In Harlem, kids could hop on a free train ride, brave a mechanical bull, and grab free snacks.

“I think it’s important to be here because it’s family time,” said Joseph Columbus, who brought his sons to the event. “Everybody in the community should get together. It’s a nice night out.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams visited the National Night Out event in Washington Heights.

“Our communities feel like they can come take back the streets from some of the bad things that are going on and also help better police-community relations,” said Williams. “And those are things that are all awesome that we should be doing, not just today but all year round.”

Several local groups were also on hand, offering resources to the neighborhood. Pastor Dana Dickens distributed free school supplies.

“It just gives us joy and makes us feel like we’re giving something back to the community,” said Dickens.