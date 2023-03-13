MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two plazas and a two-way bike lane are among the improvements now under construction along Broadway as part of a $375 million city commitment to new public spaces.

Mayor Eric Adams, city Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, and other officials kicked off the next phase of the “Broadway Vision” plan on Sunday. This portion of the nine-figure plan will focus on the stretch between West 25th and West 32nd streets.

“Two years ago, the pandemic devastated Midtown and our business districts, but it gave us the opportunity to reimagine our public spaces,” said Adams in a prepared statement. “Beginning this week, our Broadway Vision will come to life with vibrant, new public spaces and safer streets from Madison Square to Herald Square. Midtown is back, and New York City is back.”

Workers will first repave the street, then put into place a host of improvements, including:

Two new plazas between West 25th and West 26th streets, and West 26th and West 27th streets, with outdoor dining provisions

A two-way bike lane, with relevant signs and signals

Curb extensions and less pronounced turns to ease traffic

Overhauled curb lanes to make pickups and dropoffs easier

Pedestrian safety measures, including shorter crossings and wider crosswalks

Extra public space and bike-friendly amenities, including new bike parking

The project is expected to be completed by summer, City Hall said in a statement.

The next wave of the Broadway Vision plan will expand improvements along the corridor from West 33rd Street down to West 21st Street.