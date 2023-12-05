NEW YORK (PIX11) — A star-studded fundraiser happened Tuesday night for an excellent cause.

PIX11’s New York Living anchor, Marysol Castro, hosted the Maestro Cares Foundation’s 10th annual Gala at Cipriani’s Wall Street.

Maestro Cares provides homes and schools for disadvantaged children in Latin America and the U.S.

Guests were treated to a performance by Marc Anthony, who is also one of the founders of the Maestro Cares organization. Queen Latifah was among tonight’s honorees.

