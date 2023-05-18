MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Swifties, rejoice. A new exhibit showcasing some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic costumes debuted Saturday at The Museum of Arts and Design in Columbus Circle.

“I think people are recognizing the true level of her artistry in so many different ways, and we’re really happy to be able to have this exhibition,” said Museum Director Tim Rodgers.

‘Taylor Swift: Storyteller’ chronicles the singer’s career through her costumes. The exhibit features pieces from Swift’s music videos, tours, and album covers, stretching from 2006 through the present.

“She takes those lyrics and really creates alternative worlds through costume and jewelry,” said Rodgers.

“I grew up with her,” said fan Jane Gurney, who came to the preview of the exhibit. “I was a fan since I was four, when ‘Fearless’ came out.’ I’ve just grown up with her. As I’ve grown up, a new album has come out. So, all the eras are part of my life.”

The exhibit also pays tribute to Swift’s current Eras Tour; spotlighting looks from all ten of the singer’s albums. The tour comes to MetLife stadium next weekend. It also includes larger-than-life recreations of Swift’s handwritten lyrics and projections of her music videos.

“It’s so innovative, and it has such a lyrical quality, and yet it’s very down to earth,” said museum member Barbara TOBER. “She does very, very down-to-earth lyrics.”

The ‘Taylor Swift: Storyteller’ exhibit runs through September 4th at the Museum of Arts and Design. The museum highly recommends purchasing tickets in advance through its website.