Video stills showing a pick up truck that crashed into a Manhattan building around 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Citizen App)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a building on Manhattan’s east side, officials said.

The FDNY said a call came in around 6:20 a.m. reporting a vehicle had slammed into a building near East 62nd Street and York Avenue.

Video from the Citizen App showed a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed into a part of the building attached to an overhang where the main entrance would be.

Security video from a neighboring building obtained by PIX11 News appears to show the seemingly out of control truck speed through an intersection against the light, just barely missing other vehicles.

One person was taken by EMS to an area hospital, authorities said. It was not clear if the person hospitalized was the driver or a pedestrian.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not known Wednesday.

