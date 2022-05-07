EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police released images Friday of the group of suspects wanted for stealing about 400 bulletproof vests, which were collected with the intention of sending them to Ukraine.

The group forced open a door at the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America on Second Avenue about 2 p.m. on March 15, police said. Once inside, they took the donated vests before fleeing to Brooklyn in three different vehicles.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

One of the vehicles used in the theft of about 400 bulletproof vests. (Credit: NYPD)

The vests were collected by a New York City non-profit organization that’s leading an effort to ship gear to people in Ukraine. The

Police departments in the New York City area have donated hundreds of decommissioned bulletproof vests to charities supporting Ukrainian forces fighting Russia’s invasion.

The items were most likely to be used by civilian security and medical teams, including citizens who have joined the fight against the Russian military, not Ukrainian soldiers themselves, officials said.