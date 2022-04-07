MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD has intensified its search for a man who violently robbed and sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging inside a Manhattan park late last month.

The NYPD on Thursday released new surveillance images of the suspect with the hope that someone will recognize him and come forward with information. According to police, a 39-year-old jogger was attacked on a bike path at Clarkson and West streets, near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park, just after 6 a.m. on March 27.

A man on a bike rode up behind the victim and pushed her to the ground, police said. He then choked and sexually assaulted her before taking off with her cellphone.

The woman was treated at a hospital. No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

Police described the attacker as a bearded man, about 5’9” and 180 pounds. He’s believed to be in his 20s or early 30s.

Sexual assaults are on the rise across New York City, according to NYPD data released on Wednesday. More than 430 sex crimes — not including rape — have been reported to police within the past 28 days, compared to 361 in the same time period last year.

Within the 6 Precinct, where this attack took place, sex crimes are up 100% so far this year. Robberies are also up 29%.

