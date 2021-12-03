Person fatally struck by 7 train at Grand Central; extensive delays in both directions

MANHATTAN – A person was struck and killed by a No. 7 train at Grand Central Friday morning, according to police and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Details about how the person was struck were unclear, but police said no criminality was suspected.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released by officials.

The MTA said just after 9:30 a.m. that trains along the 7 line were running with extensive delays in both directions, after service was initially suspended between Manhattan and Queens.

The MTA said the Long Island Rail Road was honoring MetroCard and OMNY users at no additional cost at these stations: Flushing-Main Street, Woodside, and 34th Street-Penn Station.

Riders were also advised to use the E, F, M, R, N and W subway lines for alternate travel.

