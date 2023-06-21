A man was stabbed to death in Washington Square Park on June 21, 2023, police said. (PIX11)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death in Washington Square Park Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The attack happened around 4:25 p.m. near the south side of the Greenwich Village park near 53 Washington Square St., according to an FDNY spokesperson.

The 35-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made. Two possible suspects fled the park. Police didn’t provide a description of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).