MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police have identified a teen wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old college student, authorities said.

18-year-old Thierno Bah is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Denzel Bimpey, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. at East 26th Street and Park Avenue on Dec. 15. Bimpey was stabbed multiple times in the chest, shoulder, and arm before the assailant fled the scene. First responders rushed Bimpey to NYC Health and Hospitals Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Bimpey may have been mistaken for a gang member. The teen was on a coach bus from Syracuse headed to New York City for the holiday break the night he was killed. While on the bus, Bimpey got into an argument with students from Onondaga College. The argument started after Bimpey and his friends were asked if they were in a gang, according to police.

“The perpetrator group starts talking some gang language, asking our victim’s group ‘what block are you from?’ And they respond, ‘We’re not in a gang.’ The victim’s group has no prior arrest history. They just seem to be students who came across a group who may have mistaken them for other gang members,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Once Bimpey got off the bus, surveillance cameras showed him being attacked by assailants. He tried to get away and ran for about a block before he collapsed near East 26th Street and Park Avenue South.

Bimpey was loved by his classmates, as well as a joy to his family, always laughing, ambitious, and driven.