GANSEVOORT PENINSULA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A day after the official ribbon-cutting of the Gansevoort Peninsula, a child was injured at the new Manhattan beachfront, according to officials.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. The child was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to authorities and witnesses at the scene.

Officials have not said how the injury occurred or what the severity of the injury was. A witness said the rocks on the beach that led down to the water looked very slippery and not safe.

PIX11 News reached out to the Hudson River Park Trust, which is tasked with running the park, for a comment. The organization did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

