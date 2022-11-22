Police said a person was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the attacks at VERS bar in Hell’s Kitchen. (PIX11)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person of interest is in custody but has not yet been charged with throwing a brick at the window of a gay bar in New York City, police said Tuesday.

Police said a man was sought for vandalizing the front window of VERS on Ninth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen on at least three separate occasions. The incidents occurred on Nov. 13, Nov. 15 and over the weekend, police said.

The bar owner, however, said it happened four times, and that he had already installed shatter-proof glass.

Surveillance video from one of the attacks shows a man throwing a brick at the window of the establishment. The NYPD released photos of a suspect sought in the incident but it remained unclear if that is the person in police custody.