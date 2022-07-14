MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person blocked the entrance to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Midtown, then assaulted an NYPD officer who asked them to move along, according to authorities.

The assailant, whom police did not immediately identify by name, sex, or age, obstructed the entrance to an inoculation site near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

When an officer on foot patrol spotted the situation and directed the person to desist, the person threw the cop to the ground and tried to poke him in the eyes, authorities said.

But the attacker was ultimately fought off and taken into custody, with charges pending early Thursday.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.