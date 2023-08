NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Pepsi-themed diner is coming to New York City this fall to celebrate the company’s 125th anniversary.

The spot will be open in Midtown from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25. Diners can enjoy a three-course meal with Pepsi drinks and cocktails.

Pepsi-themed products, like Pilk, a combination of Pepsi and milk, and Peps-infused ketchup will also be served. The experience will cost diners $50.