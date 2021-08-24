Surveillance video stills of a man accused of opening fire outside Penn Station and wounding a bystander in the thigh on Aug. 23, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — The NYPD on Tuesday released new new images of a man they believe opened fire outside of Penn Station on Monday evening, wounding an innocent bystander during the rush hour commute.

Surveillance video shows the suspected shooter walking off the main escalator out of Penn Station and onto Seventh Avenue.

Authorities believe the man pulled out a gun and opened fire near the corner of West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:40 p.m., after a dispute inside the station, according to Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The bullet missed the intended target, a 56-year-old man, and instead struck a bystander, a 58-year-old man, in his right thigh, police said.

The gunman immediately fled the scene on foot, heading south on Seventh Avenue, officials said.

EMS rushed the wounded man to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities Monday said he was expected to recover.

The victim had only been in New York the last several months for work and was supposed to meet his wife that night, but was alone when struck by the bullet.

Shea said it wasn’t clear what the initial dispute had been about. The shooter went up to a man eating food inside of Penn Station. He may have asked for some food and then been turned away, Shea said.

“We do not believe they knew each other prior to this interaction,” Shea said, vowing the gunman would be found and brought to justice.

Police said the suspect pictured in the surveillance footage was last seen wearing a black and red backpack, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).