MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Plans to develop Penn Station and the surrounding area have been discussed for years.

There have been changes to the transit hub and neighborhood. But the controversial parts of the project to build taller office towers and demolish some buildings are now on hold.

Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped on Monday at the busy transit center along with MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, elected officials and Amtrak Chairman Tony Coscia. The governor announced the next stage for the projects at Penn Station and a refocus of the larger mega project that had included neighboring buildings and streets.

“We are going to focus on this building itself and what’s immediately around it on the street to beautify the streetscape with benches and community space,” she said.

Firms are invited to submit design proposals for the transit areas, above-ground pedestrian areas, and streets.

Originally, taller office towers would have been built and some areas demolished to finance the overall project. That’s not part of the program for now.

“Longer term, when demand is there, we are not saying they’re won’t be offices. But we have to deal with realities and I want to get this done,” Hochul said.

Neighbors and some advocates who have opposed taller buildings and demolition made their voices heard again at the announcement.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“No one ever said this plan is ineffective and should be retired. We need it squashed. They’ve been holding it over our heads,” said neighbor Steve Marshall.

Diana Gonzales, with an advocacy group known as Trains Before Towers, said they’re concerned about uncertainty.

“Nobody wants to make investments in the area because they know all of it could be demolished when they come and start building office towers,” said Gonzalez.

Hochul responded to their concerns directly during her remarks and said this proves that community input has been and will be important.

MTA Chairman Lieber referenced new renderings which show more natural light and staircases to platforms.

He said there would be “more access and more safety.”

Some transit proposals would require treas currently used by and for Madison Square Garden.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Governor and the MTA, as well as other key stakeholders, on making Penn Station a world-class transit facility,” said an MSG Entertainment spokesperson.

New York State Assemblymember Tony Simone called it a grand plan and called on Madison Square Garden to participate.

“We need to get it done in next two years. Enough waiting,” he said.

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said local concerns were heard.

“Focus on Penn Station. Get it done as rapidly as possible. Don’t depend on office towers and tearing down homes to pay for it. The state and federal government will fund,” he said.

The state already appropriated $1.3 billion for Penn Station Reconstruction.

Officials expect additional funding to be generated by cost-sharing among the railroads that use the station and federal grant programs. The project is included on the Northeast Corridor Project Inventory priority list, making it eligible for Federal-State Partnership funding via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. An application for preliminary design was submitted in the spring, according to a news release.

Design phases can take a few months.

The other unknown is the future of Madison Square Garden. The city-issued “special use permit” is up for renewal by July 24. A review process is currently underway by city planning.

Eventually, the city council and the mayor must approve the permit and agreements.