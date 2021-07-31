Man arrested, charged with killing pedicab driver, injuring 2 teens and woman in hit-and-run: NYPD

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — A pedicab driver is dead and two teenagers and a woman are injured in a hit and run Friday night in Manhattan, police said.

The incident happened at around 11:14 p.m. near East 42nd Street and Madison Avenue. Officers arrived to see an unconscious and unresponsive man, 24-year-old Abraham Azizov, lying in the roadway with severe body trauma, as well as two 14-year-old girls and a 46-year-old woman with minor injuries.

EMS took all four victims to the hospital, where Azizov — who was driving the pedicab — was pronounced dead. Preliminary investigation determined he was driving eastbound on East 42nd Street with the teens and the woman as passengers. As they neared the intersection they were struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma that was also traveling eastbound on East 42nd Street.

The collision caused Azizov to be ejected from his seat and fall to the street. The Toyota then ran him over and fled the scene southbound on Madison Avenue.

On Saturday night, police announced that they arrested Mario Sagastumme-Gonzalez, 50, of Stamford, Connecticut. He’s been charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene and reckless driving.

