MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Manhattan Tuesday, police said.

The pedestrian was hit near East Houston Street and Pitt Street around 11 a.m., according to the NYPD. The vehicle then fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, according to the FDNY.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

