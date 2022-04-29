MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — A small school bus struck a pedestrian in Manhattan Friday morning, fire officials said.

First responders were called to the scene at Second Avenue and East 37th Street in Murray Hill around 11:40 a.m.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. Their condition or extent of injuries was not immediately known.

The school bus remained at the scene. It wasn’t clear whether there were students on board or if the driver was taken into police custody. The investigation remained ongoing Friday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).