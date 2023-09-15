MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by an e-bike rider early Friday morning in Manhattan, police said.

Officers discovered a 59-year-old woman unconscious after being hit by an e-bike rider between 2nd Ave. and 38th Street around 7:38 a.m., according to the NYPD. The rider fled the scene, leaving the woman passed out in the street.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

