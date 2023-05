A person has died after being hit by a car in East Harlem, according to officials. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A person has died after being hit by a car in East Harlem, according to officials.

Police got a call around 10:30 a.m. for a person hit by a car around East 125th Street and Third Avenue. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FDNY.