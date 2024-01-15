NEW YORK (PIX11) — Survivors and first responders gathered Monday at the New York Waterway Ferry Terminal on the West Side of Manhattan to mark 15 years since the Miracle on the Hudson.

On Jan. 15, 2009, United Flight 1549 hit a flock of birds and had to make an emergency landing. Captain “Sully” Sullenberger knew he wouldn’t safely return to LaGuardia airport, so he decided to land the passenger plane on the Hudson River.

Incredibly, all 155 people on board survived the impact of the water landing and the frigid temperatures of the water on that January day. FDNY, NYPD, and New York Waterway Ferry staff hauled passengers, many of whom were standing on the plane’s wings, to safety.

On Monday, passenger Dave Sanderson recalled that day in 2009.

“All of a sudden, the captain said his famous words, this is your captain; brace for impact; that’s the moment all I could see was water,” Sanderson said.

Passengers praised first responders.

“Without you, this could have been a tragic event,” said Denise Lockie.

New York Waterway Captain Manny Liba and his crew rescued 14 people that day.

“When I reflect on this, what stands out is it was an event that brought us together,” Liba said.