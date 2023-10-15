NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Monday, parking in New York City will cost you more. Meter rates are going up throughout the five boroughs.

The new rates go into effect in Manhattan on Monday and in Queens on Oct. 27. Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island will see their meter rates increase in November.

The highest spike will be seen in Midtown and Lower Manhattan, where the new hourly parking rate will be 5$.50, up from $4.50. A second hour of parking will cost you even more, $9, up from $7.50.

A full list of hikes can be found on the city’s Department of Transportation website.

