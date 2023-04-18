LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The roof of a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan Tuesday, reportedly trapping people inside.

The collapse happened around 4:15 p.m. on Ann Street, between Nassau Street and William Street. A Citizen app image showed vehicles piled on top of each other after the collapse.

Rescue crews responded to the scene after reports of people being trapped inside, but the FDNY pulled out its members due to structural concerns. FDNY officials said the department has members on tower ladders, a robotic team with drones and a dog, as well as members on the ground doing searches.

New York City Council member Christopher Marte tweeted from the scene that there are a “few” people stuck in an elevator and in the building.

“At 57 Ann St, people are currently trapped in a parking garage due to an internal collapse,” Marte said. “Hoping everyone is able to get out safely.”

There was no immediate word on injuries. At least one person was removed from the scene on a stretcher, video showed.

The New York City mayor’s office asked the public to avoid the area due to the emergency response. Mayor Eric Adams has arrived at the scene, his office said.

PIX11 News has reached out to the Department of Buildings for additional information but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.