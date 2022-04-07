CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City parents are calling out the city’s schools chancellor and the Department of Education, saying students with special needs are not getting all of their legally mandated services.

Schools Chancellor David Banks told concerned parents those students are a top priority at a recent meeting. But now, parents want to know exactly what’s being done about it.

“There are lots of lawsuits that have been brought against the DOE,” Banks said. “We spend a lot of money just defending ourselves in lawsuits. We spend a lot of money paying people out and not doing what needs to be done.”

The Department of Education was not able to provide more detail on plans for students with special needs by PIX11 News’ deadline.

Advocates For Children said about 15% of approximately 200,000 special needs students are not getting their legally mandated services from the city. However, that is an improvement from the height of the pandemic when 25% of special needs students were not getting services.