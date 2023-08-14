MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A panhandler allegedly attacked a 76-year-old man in a Manhattan subway station Sunday night, police said.

The suspect asked the victim for money before the two got into a fight in the Herald Square station at around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The panhandler stabbed the man in the torso before running from the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).