MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Paley Center for Media is hosting a big event this weekend for the entire family, whether you’re a sports or pop culture aficionado.
Before it starts Saturday, PIX11’s Michelle Ross gives us a preview of the free festival.
by: Jonathan Rizk, Michelle Ross
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jonathan Rizk, Michelle Ross
Posted:
Updated:
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Paley Center for Media is hosting a big event this weekend for the entire family, whether you’re a sports or pop culture aficionado.
Before it starts Saturday, PIX11’s Michelle Ross gives us a preview of the free festival.