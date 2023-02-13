Police are searching for two men on connection to a theft from a Manhattan building on Jan. 6, 2023. (BYPD)

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief posing as a delivery man and his accomplice stole a package from a Manhattan building last month and then tried to sell the stolen items, police said on Monday.

The suspects took the box from the lobby of a building on Bedford Street in the West Village on Jan. 6 at around 10:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. One of the men pretended to be a delivery man to get into the building.

The thieves then tried to sell the stolen items to a worker in a store at 121 MacDougal St., police said. When the employee refused, the suspects ran off.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects but descriptions were not available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).