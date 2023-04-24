LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) – A Pace University building that shares a wall with the parking garage that collapsed in Lower Manhattan last Tuesday will remain closed for the remainder of the spring semester, school officials said.

Pace University evacuated its building at 161 William St. after the collapse, which killed a parking garage worker and injured several others. No one at Pace University was injured. The cause of the collapse remained under investigation.

Demolition work began last week at the collapsed parking garage at 57 Ann St. Pace University said repair work was also needed on the wall at 161 William St. that’s shared with the parking garage.

“This work involves continuous disruptive noise, vibration, and physical obstructions, which will make learning and working in 161 William Street challenging for our community,” Pace University said. “161 William will stay closed through the end of the Spring 2023 term. There will be no access to this building.”

The Pace University building at 161 William St. houses office and classroom space.

After the collapse, Pace University also evacuated students from a residence hall at 33 Beekman St. Students were allowed to return to their rooms after the building was deemed safe by the New York City Department of Buildings and independent structural engineer consultants, according to the university.