NEW YORK (PIX11) — At any given time, there are between 10 and 20 giant cranes in operation around New York City.

The crane that collapsed Wednesday morning in Manhattan was last inspected by the City Department of Buildings on June 15 when it was raised to accommodate taller construction.

Cranes are inspected by the DOB while they are being used on construction sites.

New York State law requires all cranes to be thoroughly inspected by a competent, designated employee or authorized agent of the owner or lessee at intervals not exceeding one month.

New York City goes above and beyond by requiring daily logged inspections by the contractor.

“Of course, the construction site management should take responsibility,” NYU Mechanical Engineering Researcher Dr. Prabodh Panindre said.

He added that workers who handle such large, and potentially dangerous pieces of equipment should do more than the minimum required by law.

Best practices include a daily walk around of a crane and weather evaluation. Panindre also said fire suppression and evacuation plans must be in place.

As for the Hell’s Kitchen crane collapse, the owner of New York City Crane and Equipment is one of the most widely used companies in the city. It also has a checkered past which includes a 2008 collapse on the Upper East Side that killed two construction workers.

“All permits for the building for the crane operation were pulled, and operating per those permits,” said DOB Commissioner Jimmy Oddo.

He added that the construction site did have earlier violations not related to crane operation that have been resolved.

The DOB said there is a lot to dig through in the aftermath.

“There are lots of people who are part of the crane operation,” Oddo said. “There’s an engineer that writes up the plans, there’s a general contractor, there’s a user. We will be looking at all of those folks.”

The owner of New York City Crane and Equipment has not responded to PIX11 News’ request for comment.

