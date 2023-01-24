WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man and woman were scammed out of over $5,000 on Jan. 14 on Christopher Street in the West Village, according to authorities.

An unknown man around midnight approached a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. Police said the unknown man asked to use their phone because he was locked out of his house. The man asked the two to send money with an app to the locksmith in exchange for cash. The man used the victim’s phone to send $5,716 to an unknown account and then ran from the location south on Seventh Avenue.

Police said the suspect is around 25 to 30 years old, 5’10” and about 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.