CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City fire marshals are still searching for a cause of a spectacular blaze in a Chinatown souvenir shop.

More than 50 residents are still waiting on Saturday afternoon to hear when they can return home.

A fast-moving fire Friday afternoon started in a ground-floor souvenir shop at 47 Mott Street and then raced up to the 21 apartments above in the six-story building.

Dozens of residents registered with the Red Cross for emergency shelter after this multiple-alarm blaze destroyed many of the apartments in the front of the building.

More than 140 firefighters battled to control the flames for over two hours.

It was described as a very, very challenging fire.

“It was really for the efforts of firefighters who came in quickly, stretched the lines and mitigated loss of life,” Thomas Currao, assistant chief of FDNY, said at a press conference.

And as the cell phone video shows, they were dramatic moments as residents escaped down fire escapes:

“I encountered one of the residents who helped people,” Grace Lee, New York State Assembly Member, told PIX11 News. “He was escaping in his bathrobe. He got down safely two other people with children. He was really worried about his cat.”

Firefighters were able to rescue his cat Pearl, and they were reunited.

Pearl the cat and his owner spent Friday night in a hotel and many others waiting to see how quickly their landlord could make their apartments habitable again.

“The goal is to work with the building management,” Christopher Marte, the NYC Councilmember for this neighborhood, told PIX11 News. “It’s a Family Association here in Chinatown that wants to repair this building as soon as possible to get it fully functioning,” he added.