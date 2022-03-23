HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A fire swept through a residential building on West 142nd Street two weeks ago — and families impacted still need help.

Over 20 families lost everything in just a matter of minutes, and are now in homeless shelters. Councilmember Kristen Richardson Jordan said they can’t fall through the cracks, and is working to collect essential items — including clothing and food — to help the impacted families cope.

Resident Yvette Matthew, who loved on the first floor, was there when the blaze happened. She escaped uninjured, but lost everything in the fire. She’s still in shock and picking up the pieces.

“We didn’t know where to go,” she told PIX11 News. “It’s overwhelming.”

Richardson Jordan said her Harlem office on 135th Street has become a place to collect clothes for families ever since. The devastating day. However, she told PIX11 News it’s “not enough.”