WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — One person was killed in a Washington Heights apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to the FDNY.

Flames broke out around 6 a.m. on the fourth floor of a building on West 180th Street, officials said.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a fourth-floor apartment’s windows. It took firefighters several hours to completely get the fire under control.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. As of Saturday evening, it is unclear what started the fire.

About 60 firefighters responded to the scene. Besides the cloud of smoke, crews also endured freezing temperatures.

“It was very difficult, icy conditions. Everything is slippery and cold. We have no problem with water, which is a blessing in this weather. It was just delays due to a flooded apartment,” said FDNY Deputy Chief William McCormick.