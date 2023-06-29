CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Described as a “death trap” and “ticking time bomb” by the FDNY, officials raided an illegal e-bike charging hub in Chinatown.

The batteries went up in flames moments after being removed from the 91 Canal Street storefront.

“There were so many people coming here getting bikes charged, it didn’t look good,” remarked Charles Johnson, a regular at the art studio above.

Fire officials said they removed up to 130 shoddy batteries, averting another potential disaster.

A Department of Buildings spokesperson said it slapped Canal Property Inc. with violations and issued a full vacate order.

“This is a life and death situation,” warned FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh, “Failure to comply with safety practices will result in blood on your hands, like last week.”

On June 20, a fire at a similar shop nearby on Madison Street claimed four lives. Hundreds of batteries went up in flames in a similarly constructed business.

The FDNY is working to inspect two hundred known e-bike repair shops, addressing concerns and complaints, and has issued 44 criminal summonses.

They’re also counting on residents or passersby to call 311 if they suspect an illegal operation. Any report will be investigated within twelve hours.

“New Yorkers should let us know if they see batteries charged three feet apart… more than five at once…multiple extension cords…batteries tampered with,” explained Kavanaugh.

The fire commissioner pointed out it’s also important for residents to ensure their at-home charging stations are safe.

Next month, the commissioner has a planned trip to Washington, D.C., to testify in front of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kavanaugh is hoping to provide long-term solutions to this growing concern.