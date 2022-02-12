Officers doing wellness check find dead woman in Harlem bathtub

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PIX11)

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Officers arriving to a Manhattan residence to complete a wellness check Friday night found a dead woman, police said Saturday.

The 56-year-old victim was found, fully clothed, in a bathtub inside of a East 100th Street residence. Police said she had head trauma, and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released publicly.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Kids receive books for Valentine's Day

Disney exhibit on history of jazz opens at Harlem museum

Shoplifters make off with steaks, more in spike around NYC

NYC restaurants push through pandemic struggles

Manhattan DA clarifies policies after a month of criticism

Harlem Hops offers local craft brews and scholarships

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter