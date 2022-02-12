Officers doing wellness check find dead woman in Harlem bathtub

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Officers arriving to a Manhattan residence to complete a wellness check Friday night found a dead woman, police said Saturday.

The 56-year-old victim was found, fully clothed, in a bathtub inside of a East 100th Street residence. Police said she had head trauma, and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released publicly.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).