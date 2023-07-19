MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The two Port Authority officers who helped a woman give birth at the Lincoln Tunnel had the opportunity to reunite with baby Kylian Aaron Guallpa Castano Wednesday.

Officer Timothy Jozefczyk is pictured holding Kylian in a photo sent to PIX11 from Port Authority. Jozefczyk and Officer Evan Butt are seen standing next to Kylian and his parents, Nestor Guallpa and Maria Marin, in a second photo.

Guallpa pulled over in the Lincoln Tunnel on Monday around 9 a.m. and told Jozefczyk that his partner, Marin, was in labor and bleeding.

Jozefczyk acted quickly and was able to help Marin give birth to a healthy baby boy. Butt arrived after Kylian was born and helped clamp the umbilical cord and afterbirth before EMS arrived.

Kylian weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces.