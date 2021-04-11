Officer punched in face during arrest in Washington Square Park: NYPD

Man accused of punching cop in Washington Square Park

Police are looking for this man in connection with an assault on a police officer in Washington Square Park on April 10, 2021, according to the NYPD.

GREENWICH VILLAGE — A man punched a police officer in the face and ran off during an attempted arrest in Manhattan early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The suspect approached several officers inside Washington Square Park just after 3 a.m. and interfered with an investigation as they tried to stop someone else for a violation, police said.

While being placed under arrest, the suspect resisted, punched the officer in the face and took off, according to the NYPD. 

The officer suffered cuts to the inside of his mouth and hand but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the man early Sunday morning.

