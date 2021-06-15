Off-duty police officer stabbed at Union Square subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN — An off-duty police officer was stabbed at the Union Square subway station Tuesday, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

It happened at the turnstile near the N, Q, R line at Union Square around noon, officials said. The NYPD officer was stabbed with an unknown object, and was taken to a local hospital where his condition was described as stable.

A male suspect was taken into custody; charges are pending, the NYPD said.

Subway crime has become a key local issue in the last several months.

Recently, the MTA and the transit workers’ union have been asking the city to do more to fix the problem. Hundreds more police officers were deployed to the transit system in February but incidents continued to happen with violent assaults on riders and workers.

“If you look at the major stats, the crime numbers are up, especially when you account that the number of riders is down,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said previously.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.