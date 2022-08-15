EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire on a pair of robbers Monday morning in East Harlem, according to police.

The officer witnessed two men robbing a third near East 122nd Street and Park Avenue around 11:15 a.m. and moved to intervene, authorities said.

During the encounter, the officer fired one shot, officials said. An NYPD spokesperson said that it was unclear whether the robbers were struck, but sources told PIX11 News that at least one of them was.

The crooks fled with their haul of cash and jewelry in a tan Ford van, last seen heading eastbound on East 122nd Street, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the robbery victim, 25, was injured, while the officer was taken to an area hospital for tinnitus, authorities said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.