Authorities were at the scene after an off-duty NYPD officer working another job shot a man after a stabbing on the Upper West Side on Jan. 28, 2022 (PIX11)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – An off-duty NYPD officer working another job shot a man during a dispute in Manhattan Friday morning, police said.

Two men got into an argument at the Duane Reade along West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side just after 7 a.m. An off-duty NYPD officer who was working an off-duty security job witnessed the argument and told the two to “take it outside,” according to authorities.

The two men left and continued the argument outside. One of the men, 42, then took out a knife and stabbed the other man, 66, in the arm, police said.

The off-duty officer saw the incident and approached the suspect. The suspect then lunged at the officer with a knife, prompting the officer to fire his weapon, authorities said.

The suspect tried to run and dropped the knife, cops said. The officer was able to get the suspect and place him into custody.

All three men were taken to the hospital for treatment.